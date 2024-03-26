Letter: Another Reason To Choose Private School – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

In 2020 Washington State passed a “Comprehensive Sexual Education Bill” which remains controversial.

On March 21, 2024 KOMO News shared a story about how the State now takes it one step further and will soon mandate that LGBTQ+ history be taught in all public schools.

Our local school districts will now be forced to teach something else, that according to the survey on the KOMO News website, 92% of respondents don’t want in the curriculum.

While many students struggle to even learn the basics, Reading, Writing & Arithmetic, there is now one more State mandate that will allow even less time for the “3 R’s”

Now more than ever, is the time for parents to not only consider private schools, where the main focus remains on the “3 R’s”, but make the move. Here in Pierce County there are a number of private schools and honestly some of them are not much more expensive than day-care. So many families pay for day-care, before their students became school aged, and how cautious were they picking which one was best? Parents should be even more particular about what is best for their K-12 students.

If enough families vote with their feet, and leave public school, it will have a vast positive impact on your students learning, but also send a message by taking those dollars out of your local school system.