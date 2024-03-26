 Lakewood Police Department program supports Lakewood’s most vulnerable – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Police Department program supports Lakewood’s most vulnerable

· · Leave a Comment ·

Lakewood Police Department Officer Savannah Brown was recently featured on the Lakewood Police Department’s social media for taking initiative to support some of our most vulnerable residents: Children experiencing trauma.

Officer Brown proposed and then established a program to provide Lakewood police officers the tools they need to support children they help when called to remove them from an unsafe environment.

This is scary for children. Officers do their best to comfort them.

“Children removed from homes often have no clothing, adequate nutrition, or belongings,” said Brown. “Patrol officers often do not know how long it will take until CPS shows up. I prepacked emergency bags with a set of clothing, undergarments, snacks, toiletries and a ‘comfort’ item to help ease what can be a traumatic situation for children.”

These prepackaged emergency bags include items donated by the Lakewood Target. Earlier this month Officer Brown met with Target representatives to complete the last step in this new program: packing the bags.

Included in the bags are hand-written letters of encouragement from University of Washington Tacoma students where Officer Brown is also a student.

This program is set up to be an ongoing combined effort between Lakewood police, the Lakewood Target, Child Protective Services/Department of Social and Health Services and other community partners.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Active, Joyful Learning

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *