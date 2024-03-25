 Work to Begin on Cirque Park Inclusive Playground – The Suburban Times

Work to Begin on Cirque Park Inclusive Playground

After several years of planning and fundraising, the City of University Place, in conjunction with the University Place Parks & Recreation Foundation (UPPRF), will break ground on a new inclusive playground at Cirque Park on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

In 2020, the City of U.P. applied for and received a grant from the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office for playground improvements at Cirque Park. At the suggestion of the UPPRF, the plans for the playground were amended to include many accessibility accommodations designed to remove physical and social barriers so children can play and interact together, regardless of their needs or abilities.

In conjunction with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, the UPPRF has been conducting a fundraising campaign to support the project. To learn more and contribute, visit the UPPRF website.

Initial site work for the playground will begin this spring, with construction slated to last throughout the summer.

