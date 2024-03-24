Chief Lundborg graduates from FBI National Academy – The Suburban Times

We are proud to announce that Chief of Patrol Micah Lundborg has graduated as a member of the 289th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Mar. 15, 2024. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

The National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Chief Lundborg has served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department since 1994. Prior to his current role, Chief Lundborg held the rank of Lieutenant and served as the Contract Chief of Police for the City of Edgewood.

As a sergeant, he supervised deputies in the Mountain Detachment, oversaw the department’s training unit, and supervised patrol deputies out of the South Hill precinct.

While a deputy, he worked patrol in South Hill and Lakewood. He spent time working in special operations and warrants, and was a K9 handler for six years.

Chief Lundborg has previously served as a member of the Marine Services Unit. He also spent 16 years as a member of the Pierce County Metro Dive Team and was the team’s commander for 6 of those years.

Chief Lundborg is an advocate of community outreach and partnerships, and professionalism in policing. He has received numerous commendations and awards during his career to include Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year, three Lifesaving Awards, and two Merit Awards.

Chief Lundborg now serves as Chief of Patrol, which includes our Central Patrol Division as well as our Mountain, Foothills and Peninsula Detachments. He is also responsible for our traffic operations and special programs.

Please join us in congratulating Chief Lundborg on his achievement.

