Across the Fence: Jawohl, Nein, Ja – The Suburban Times

I’m not even sure that “Nein” has made it into the English language, but my list of Germanisms claims so.

(Photo: Zan @https://unsplash.com/)

My first encounters with Americans as an adult usually started with them trying out the few German words they knew on me. All of these guys were military, and to run into them when going out was a given, as my native town, Stuttgart, Germany, stationed over 20,000 members of the U.S. Forces back then. What bewildered me, though, was that one of their first German terms they used on me often was “Jawohl”(pronounce: yah-‘vohl) or “Jawoll” (pronounce: yah-‘voll). Mind, I never had a military rank of any kind. So, why did they reply in a way as if I were outranking them in a military hierarchy? The answer is simple – watch any older movie about Third Reich Germany (I don’t think there are any about the German Empire), and at one point or another you’ll find the caricature of a German soldier saluting his commander with “Jawoll” or “Jawohl”. Just as in this clip:

Which basically means “Yes, Sir”.

I never thought this was a Germanism in the English language. I rather always thought it a bad JOKE because the Third Reich and its militarism AREN’T a joke to Germans. Being answered “Jawohl” or “Jawoll” feels a little like being needled about a nation’s past that is more than shameful. I’m not sure whether the German military still uses this word as a reply to the order of another military member. It is more of a passive term in the civilians’ vocabulary, for sure.

Is “nein” (pronounce: nine), meaning “no”, a Germanism in the English language? Though the list I’m looking at claims so, I have never encountered it. But as the word “Ja” (pronounce: yah), meaning “yes”, definitely is, I presume so is its negation. Of course, when Germans use these words, inflection adds meaning. Therefore, “nein” can also express an implicit prohibition or an exclamation of surprise whereas “ja” can be used as cheering somebody on.

There is one variant of the German “ja” that expresses a sigh – it’s “jaja”. It expresses either nostalgia when muttered more to oneself. Or boredom and irritation when replied to somebody else’s utterance. Which is why I end this article here and now before you yawn at me, “jaja”.