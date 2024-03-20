Letter: What a Spellbinding Story – The Suburban Times

What a spellbinding story, a mystery masterpiece, a compelling compendium for the ages!

Is it the latest of Stephen King’s suspense-filled, science fiction fantasies? No, more intrigue even than that.

Is it an Agatha Christie detective romance investigation? No, still more intricate and imaginative.

Dickens or Dostoevsky, Tolkien or Tolstoy, Steinbeck or Shakespeare? All no.

Then a John Grisham legal thriller? Still no.

So where is this story of beauty, simplicity, and novelty?

For intrigue, imagination, and immeasurable impact that stands the test of time, whose is this story?

Yours.

Your story of life, and love, and loss.

Your story of seeking love again for there is life yet to be lived and those with whom to live it.

Your story of a place where dreams are yet to come true.

Your story with all its struggles, disappointments, even failures, but with memories of love and laughter too.

Your story, this side of the grave, for which this day, not yesterday nor tomorrow, you write another entry on the pages of your life’s journal.