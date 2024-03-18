City of Lakewood reflects on 2024 short legislative session – The Suburban Times

With the conclusion of the 2024 Washington Legislative Session last week, the Lakewood City Council extends its gratitude to legislators for their hard work and dedication to serving our community.

Heading into the session, the Lakewood City Council met with local representatives to review city priorities. That included continued refinement to existing state law around vehicle pursuits.

“It was heartening to see state legislators listen to the concerns expressed by law enforcement and local jurisdictions about constraints faced due to changes to state law that, while meant to increase public safety, in fact had the opposite effect,” said Mayor Jason Whalen.

“We commend our state legislators for their tireless efforts during the short legislative session to address some of the critical issues facing our community,” Whalen continued. “We value our relationship with our delegation and look forward to continued partnership with them as we continue to serve Lakewood residents.”

The Lakewood City Council emphasizes its ongoing commitment to advocating for the interests of Lakewood residents in Olympia.

“While we celebrate the progress made during this session, we remain steadfast in our dedication to representing the needs and priorities of our community,” Whalen said.

Looking ahead, the Mayor and City Council are eager to continue working in partnership with state leaders to build a stronger, more resilient city.

The City of Lakewood’s legislative priorities, including at the county, state and federal levels can be found on the Government Relations section of the city website.