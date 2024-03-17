Letter: Progress. Isn’t there a creek down there? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JoAnn Jackson.

When I moved here, there was a large decorated cake outside the department store in the Villa Plaza, celebrating it’s seventh year of existence. I was told of the beginning and that there was a creek running under the south end of the property. Can someone tell me if it is still there? How will it affect the building of apartments on that section of land?

When I see the development of properties, I become nostalgic, wishing I had visited that place more often. My daughter just told me of the loss of the Windmill (a wonderful place for finding plants) in Sumner to buildings, another soon to happen in University Place.

I hope the place they find for Barnes & Noble will have ample parking as it now has and needs. I’ve seen so many changes, revisions over the years. Safeway has had, what? Three locations and becoming the major grocery store while we changed the name from Villa Plaza to Towne Center. (It’s still the Villa Plaza to me.)

I see a number of new places I haven’t been in, I guess I’ll have to see what they hold before they too fade away. I’m still wondering about that creek.