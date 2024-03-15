Wine & Bacon Event at Steilacoom’s Topside Bar& Grill – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom’s Topside Bar & Grill event “Bacon & Wine Night” features local Author Susanne Bacon on April 3.

Would you like to enjoy a couple of hours sipping wine, enjoying some food and a great view across the Sound while chatting with a local author? You are guessing right – the author part of the event will be delivered by me, the food and beverages part by the Topside Bar & Grill in their stunning new Anchor Room.

Of course, my Wycliff novels will be in the focus, as I’m currently working on my final one of the series. Be ready to explore a small-town and its population on the Sound! You will also get a glimpse into the world of my journalist-cum-military-spouse sleuth Emma Wilde. “Islands in the Storm” will be touched on as well as my short fiction and non-fiction. And I’ll be happy to answer your questions and hear YOUR thoughts about things – we ALL want to have fun in the end, don’t we?

So, mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Topside Bar & Grill, 215 Wilkes St., Steilacoom. And get your tickets at https://www.topsidebargrill.com/event-details/bacon-wine-night. Participants must be age 21+. Ticket prices ($20.00 before tax and gratuity) include food. Books and beverages are available for purchase. I’m looking forward to seeing you!