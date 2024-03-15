Meet the cast of Incorruptible – The Suburban Times

“What happens when faith alone can’t pay the bills?” At a decrepit medieval monastery in France, a traveling one-eyed con artist teaches the destitute monks an outrageous new way to pay old debts…with hilarious consequences.
Incorruptible will show at the Lakewood Playhouse April 5-21. Click here to buy tickets.
Let’s meet the cast.
Devin Felix
Brother Olf
Devin Felix is returning to the stage for the first time as an adult, after a 26-year hiatus. His childhood theatrical roles included Jem Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Mortimer Brewster in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” His real-life grown-up roles include writer, photographer, filmmaker, musician and woodworker. He’s excited to be on stage for the first time this century.
Wade Hicks
Brother Martin
Wade received his MFA from The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago before going on to teach a variety of theatre arts classes at Illinois Wesleyan University, the University of Oregon and the University of Puget Sound. Locally, Wade has appeared on stage with Toy Boat Theatre, Renton Civic Theatre, Burien Actors Theatre and Tacoma Little Theatre, and has also served as dialect coach for a number of recent local productions at TLT including Jekyll & Hyde, A Christmas Carol, and Murder on the Orient Express. He was most recently seen on stage in TLT’s Rock of Ages. This is first Lakewood Playhouse production. Much love to Sara, Dana, Josie and Zepplin
Nicole Lockett
Peasant Woma
Nicole is very happy to be returning to Lakewood Playhouse (did she ever leave?) so soon after her role as Chief Elder in The Giver. She was previously seen on this stage two years ago as Edith Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank. Prior to that, she appeared regularly in the annual Radio Gala, and directed The Asymmetrical Embrace which streamed live to Lakewood Playhouse audiences in the Spring of 2021. Some additional recent South Sound stage credits include: The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later (Changing Scene Theatre NW), Tartuffe (Centerstage), and Nunsense (Auburn Community Players). Nicole is a co-producer and performer with Radio Activity, and her voice can be heard in the animated series Snarc, a Lockdown Media Group & Toon Ink joint project. In her non-theatre life, she is the Chief and Staff & Managing Paralegal at an immigration law firm, and volunteers with various organizations in the region. She has two cats named Taupe and Astrid, and a passion for dance, travel, and languages.
Sharry O’Hare
Agatha
Sharry O’Hare began her LPH journey in 1975 as a vocalist in “The Cole Porter Revue” The decades that followed were filled with grand moments and great roles on this stage including Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl”, the Northwest premiere of “Steel Magnolias”, iconic musical revues “Side by Side by Sondheim” and “Lies & Legends” the challenging Eleanor of Aquitaine in “Lion in Winter” as well as the fiery Maria in “Lend Me A Tenor” hilarious Murder Mystery spoofs “Something’s Afoot” as Lady Grace and featured roles in “Lucky Stiff” Mother Superior with false eyelashes in “Nunsense” a loving tribute to the holidays with the original “Hard Knock Christmas”, signature play “Love Letters” co-starring husband Micheal O’Hara and “Forbidden Broadway” where she could be Carol Channing, Ethel Merman and an aged Annie all in one performance. And now the formidable Abbess Agatha. Sharry is grateful for another experience here at LPH, and for the opportunity to work with this talented cast and “A Game” crew. With love to the Irish Prince and the Z Girls, ZuZu and Zoey.
Santana Padilla
Bother Felix
Hello there! My name is Santana Padilla, a professional actor with a focus on theatrical and film performances. Throughout my career, I have gained extensive experience in college plays and classes, honing my skills in bringing characters to life through voice-acting and storytelling. I am highly motivated to further develop my abilities by exploring various acting opportunities. A standout aspect of my acting repertoire is my ability to entertain children with my playful and humorous persona. I thoroughly enjoy captivating audiences and am always ready to put on a remarkable show for anyone!
Dennis Rolly
Charles
Dennis Rolly’s adventures in theater pretty much started at the Lakewood Playhouse. He acted in five productions here in the mid-seventies. His work here led to his employment as an actor at the “Griffin Dinner Theater” on Steilacoom Blvd. He next appeared with the Lakewood Players as Prospero in our 1994 production of “The Tempest”, and more recently in “Inspecting Carol”. He’s a veteran of more shows than he can count. Some of his favorite roles include King Lear, Shylock, Malvolio, Polonius, Mathew Harrison Brady in “Inherit The Wind”, Scrooge, Captain Ahab, Dr. Faustus, and especially Archie Bennet in “Fighting Over Beverly”, and Mr. Lockhart in “The Seafairer” both with Harlequin Productions He’s delighted to be back at the Lakewood Playhouse, and says “It’s beginning to feel like my new theater home”.
Danielle Shope
Marie
Danielle Shope is a 20-year-old actress from Columbus, GA who graduated from Rainey-McCullers school of the arts in 2022 where she was a theater major. She is currently a film major at the Los Angeles film school. Danielle hopes to become a cinematographer when she graduates college and work behind the scenes for tv shows and movies. She has done shows including “Working the musical,” “Men on boats,” and “SpongeBob the musical.” She has always loved theater. She enjoys being able to play pretend and be able to step into an entire new world while on the stage. When she’s not doing theater, she loves to play with her dog; Doug and watch tv with her husband; William. Danielle also loves to play piano in her free time and sing show tunes in her house. She enjoys annoying her husband with her theatrical ways while he’s trying to game. Danielle’s major goal is to have worked on at least 1 major movie and make at least 1 successful independent film.
Guy Simpson
Jack
Guy is thrilled to return to the theatrical stage after a four-year-long hiatus. Before his break, he most recently performed at TLT (Scott – Evil Dead: The Musical) as well as with SPSCC Drama (Jesus – Godspell; Dr. Parker – BatBoy), BOP (Brad Majors – The Rocky Horror Show; Glen Guglia – The Wedding Singer; The Monster – Young Frankenstein) and his home theatre SRO (Skimbleshanks – Cats; Br. Felix – Incorruptible). Not only did he learn how to juggle specifically for this show, but he has to do it with only one eye! He wants to thank his beautiful fiancé Ashley for always believing in him and being his best friend. And to his family for also being his number-one fan. This will be his first-ever production with Lakewood Playhouse and he wants to thank everyone for being so welcoming and encouraging! Hey-ho, enjoy the show!
Comments
Don Doman says
Peggy and I are really looking forward to this very interesting production. The actors look to be A#1.