Submitted by Robert Estrada.

On Saturday, March 16, you are invited to drop off your donated books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles for the upcoming Friends of the Lakewood Library book sale. Donation drop off time is 11am – 1pm at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA. The book sale will be held April 20 at St Mary’s. Thank you in advance for your donations which will help support both the Tillicum and future Interim Lakewood libraries.