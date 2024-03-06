Tacoma City Council Report Card – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Morgan Alexander.

One way that a city council can be judged is on the output of its work. A major function of a city council’s work is creating policies that both guide the city manager and provide a vision for the city. And while it is difficult to quantify “vision”, we can quantify the number of ordinances (city laws) passed that originated from a city council member.

In 2023, there were a total of 66 ordinances passed by the Tacoma City Council. Of those, five were sponsored by city council members with the remaining ordinances coming from various city departments. The summaries of the five ordinances follow:

ORD28799 created 12/1/2021; passed 2/7/2023 – (Continued from the meeting of December 14, 2021) An ordinance amending, renaming, and renumbering Chapter 9.16 of the Municipal Code, relating to Streets and Sidewalks – Keeping Clean, by adding two new sections, to prevent obstruction and damage to sidewalks from the loading, unloading, and transport of goods; and amending the penalty provision to align with Tacoma’s Uniform Enforcement Code. [Council Member Ushka]

ORD28894 passed 7/11/2023 – An ordinance amending Chapter 1.95 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Rental Housing Code, to require landlords to comply with health and safety laws; have a City business license before increasing rent or evicting tenants; set limits on late fees for rent and on pet deposits; require 120-day notice to raise rent; add new regulations for shared housing; and standardize screening criteria for the amount of tenant income required to qualify for housing, for reviewing a tenant’s criminal history, and acceptable identification. [Mayor Woodards]

ORD28922 12/5/2023 – An ordinance amending Titles 8 and 17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Animal Control and Public Safety, by amending Section 17.02.140, entitled “Public disturbance noise and public nuisance noise made by an animal”, and Section 8.12.060, entitled “Public disturbance noises”, to revise requirements for enforcement of an unlawful action and to remove the criminal misdemeanor charge for public disturbance and public nuisance noise made by an animal. [Council Member Hines]

ORD28923 12/5/2023 – An ordinance amending Title 17 of the Municipal Code, relating to Animal Control, by adding a new Section 17.02.155, entitled “Cat Declawing”, to establish a ban on performing a procedure that results in the partial or complete declawing of a cat except when conducted by a licensed veterinarian for a therapeutic purpose, effective March 31, 2024. [Council Member Hines]

ORD28930 12/19/2023 – An ordinance amending Chapter 6A.30 of the Municipal Code, relating to Business and Occupation Tax, by adding a new Section 6A.30.067, entitled “Job Credit – Work Opportunity”, to provide a new $1,000 job tax credit for employers adding a new position and filling the position with an individual with a disability, as identified through the vocational referral in the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit. [Council Member Blocker]

By the Numbers:

Total ordinances passed: 66

Total ordinances sponsored by city council members: 5

Council Member Blocker: 1

Council Member Hines: 2

Council Member Ushka: 1

Mayor Woodards: 1

Of note, none of the ordinances put forward by council members or city staff deal directly with the top social issues of the day: affordable housing and homelessness, public safety, increased gang activity, and economic development. A full summary of all the ordinances passed in 2023 can be found on the City of Tacoma website: https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com/Legislation.aspx.

So, besides examining quantifiable output, are there other ways we should judge the effectiveness of a city council? This question was posed to former local elected leaders. The responses received by publication date follow:

Julie Anderson, Tacoma City Council, 2004-2009; Pierce County Auditor, 2009-2022:

Attendance. At council meetings as well as the standing committee meetings.

Communication. Does the CM have a newsletter that provides regular updates on hot topics and offer ways for citizens to be engaged (upcoming hearings, please write to me, please join me for a town hall).

Representation. If the council member is appointed to a regional council (example: PSRC) or governance board (Sound Transit), do they report back to the council and community? Is there a feedback loop?

Engagement. I’m not talking about ribbon cuttings and “glamour shot” events. Rather, does the council member go to neighborhood council meetings, community summits, civic discussions? These are crucial to listening, learning, and making oneself accessible.

Policy. Does the CM sponsor meaningful, substantive ordinances (as opposed to symbolic). Does the CM appear to have read their materials and understand the content? This is evidenced by the questions that they ask (are the questions pertinent, designed to illuminate, or are they asking questions that are clearly answered in the bill). This is also evidenced by amendments that they offer.

Good relations. Although local government positions are supposed to be nonpartisan, it is well-known who affiliates with R’s and D’s. Does the CM’s initiatives and ordinances have support from a mixture of political perspectives? Is there negotiation? Likewise, does the CM refrain from partisan rhetoric and grandstanding and sponsoring “wedge issue” ordinances?

Connie Ladenburg, Tacoma City Council, 2002-2010; Washington State House of Representatives 2011-2013; Pierce County Council, 2013-2021:

They are doing a good job if they are addressing the needs of the community. Keep in mind that not everyone in a community agrees on how the needs should be met or what the priority of needs are. And that is a challenge for a council and its members. The same kind of disagreement can happen within the body of the Council. First, Council members need to just look around. Council members are also residents. They see graffiti, crime, homelessness, empty storefronts, and a degrading environment. Then get out and listen to their constituents and stakeholders. Not only will they hear their concerns but often they have solutions. Next, do research. Find out what other communities are doing. The next step is what is often missing. Go back to the residents and stakeholders and share what has been learned before a final decision has been made.

Once priorities are set and strategies are developed the Council must get the work out. This is more difficult today than when I was on the City Council when we had a robust newspaper. As you know, our means of communication have changed but I don’t think our government officials have. Our elected officials should be utilizing all means of communication – oral, written, visual, electronic. This is where failure happens.

The Council has done some good things, but the message is not getting to the community. Here is an example… I live in Southend, near the now famous Hosmer Business district. A year or two ago it was reported that this is the highest crime district in the City with car break-ins, drug dealing and use, prostitution, even some murders. Much of the activity was happening in and around the area Motels. This area had its share of homeless tents along the Hosmer corridor, even slightly encroaching into the neighborhood. Not good news. When crime stats are gathered it is by a larger geographic area than a street i.e census track, neighborhood council, or Council district. I live about a mile from this part of Hosmer and yet the reputation of my neighborhood was affected by the crime in the 8 blocks or so of Hosmer. In the last few years, many of the motels have been turned into permanent supportive housing and affordable housing. There is no evidence of home tents and crime numbers are improving. And yet there is still a perception that Hosmer is unsafe with people saying there is no way they would go to that part of the city. Why the lack of communication!

It is difficult for a citizen to know if a council is doing the job they are elected to do. It is up to the Council to let them know what has been done. Only then, will a person be able to judge whether the job meets the needs of the community.

John W. Ladenburg Sr., Tacoma City Council, 1982-1986; Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney, 1986-2000; Pierce County Executive, 2001-2009:

I judge an elected official on what they actually get done. Many will campaign on issues they or the public feel important. Some will actually make legislative proposals to address that issue. Some will actually work with and persuade other electeds to work with them and pass legislation. The question for me is usually effectiveness. Does that official make the effort to get things done or do they complain that others won’t agree with them or work with them. The best not only lead on issues, but they actually perform on issues. I have found that the best were the ones who ran for office to get something done and spent as much time as possible trying to get it done. Some did get progress done by finding a way to get others onboard. I also like those who realize that maybe you can’t get it all done right now, but part is better. We have had too many who were so set on their agenda, they got nothing done because it was not perfect. The old saying is correct, “Perfect is the enemy of the Good.” So, my advice to citizens not only to ask your elected officials what issues they believe are important, but ask what they have done about it and what they intend to do. If their answer is they tried and others defeated it, ask how they plan to change that. If they say they don’t have the power to do anything, they probably don’t want the controversy of battle to get it done. A good elected official is not afraid to take a stand or afraid to tell you where they stand.

