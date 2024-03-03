Residential living complex proposed for Lakewood Towne Center – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood recently received an application from Alliance Residential to redevelop 10.37 acres of the Lakewood Towne Center into a master planned residential apartment complex.

The property where the redevelopment is proposed is privately owned by Kite Realty. The city is not involved with the project, except for its administrative role tied to application review, permitting, and ensuring the project meets all requirements tied to the building code and the city’s zoning.

As proposed, the project would require the demolition of the current Barnes & Noble building. Barnes & Noble is a tenant of the space, renting it from Kite. The city is working with Kite Realty and Barnes & Noble to try to keep the bookstore in Lakewood and hopefully within Towne Center. The decision to stay will ultimately be made by Barnes & Noble and the agreement reached with property owner Kite.

The proposed residential project will develop 390 units of residential living. The units will be split between two five-story buildings. Other amenities proposed for residents of the building include indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, a pool, club house, gym, and more.

Because the proposal is for a master planned development, it requires an added level of review. The project will be reviewed by the city’s independent hearing examiner to ensure it meets code requirements and the needs of the community.

The site where the development is proposed falls within the city’s Central Business District and its downtown subarea plan. These plans specifically identify the need for more pedestrian connectivity between housing and commercial development. It also lies within a regional growth center. This means that the city is required to accommodate future population growth with the development of more housing to meet the housing needs of the region.

The public can comment on this proposal between now and March 19, 2024. Comments can be mailed to the City of Lakewood, Attn: Andrea Bell, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Or email abell@cityoflakewood.us.

A public hearing will also be held before the city hearing examiner. That date is not yet determined, but will be shared publicly once it is set.

People may request to view the proposed site plans at the front desk of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, during regular hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.