Big Changes to Local Transit Coming – The Suburban Times

Big Changes to Local Transit Coming

There are a lot of big changes coming to Pierce Transit’s services on March 31, including:

  • Better connections: We will make schedule improvements to all but one bus route, which will vastly improve the transit experience for riders making connections at transit centers.  
  • New transit options in Gig Harbor: A new Runner zone will launch in Gig Harbor, offering a new transit option in areas that are difficult to safely serve with a bus, as well as extended hours and connections to other transit services.
  • Retiring three low-performing routes and expanding Runner Zones: Pierce Transit will retire three routes (and a portion of one other route) with low ridership, and will transition those riders to expanded Runner zones. As of March 3, these Runner zones will entirely encompass the areas of the retiring routes, plus offer on-demand, curb-to-curb, accessible rides with longer hours of service.
  • Launching Stream Community Line: With the savings associated with the retired routes, we’re launching a high capacity transit service, between Spanaway and downtown Tacoma, offering a frequent, rapid and convenient weekday morning and afternoon service with a faster trip.

