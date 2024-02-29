City Council Votes on Resolution 41371 Adopting the Proctor Neighborhood Plan – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council has voted on Resolution 41371 adopting the Proctor Neighborhood Plan, a comprehensive multi-year approach focused on implementing key community priorities and City policies to enhance and strengthen the vibrant Proctor District.

“I am excited that the City Council has adopted the Proctor Neighborhood Plan this evening, and I want to thank the City staff in our award-winning Neighborhood Planning Program who worked tirelessly to bring this plan to life,” said Deputy Mayor John Hines, who also serves as the Council Member for District 1. “This plan reflects a community-based effort to come together and create a vision for the future of the Proctor neighborhood. I especially appreciate that this work has found a way to balance efforts to foster positive change with steps to preserve this special neighborhood’s unique essence. The collective hopes and dreams of those who live, work and play in Proctor are at the heart of this plan, along with the desire to ensure the neighborhood is enjoyed by multiple generations for decades to come. It has been a pleasure to be a part of this planning process and to see our community celebrate Proctor and chart a path toward a vibrant future. I can’t wait to get started implementing this plan and to see Proctor thriving in the years ahead. Proctor is—and will continue to be—one of the true gems in our beautiful city.”

Developed through extensive collaboration with residents, businesses, and community organizations, the Proctor Neighborhood Plan identifies five key goals:

Pedestrian Safety and Comfort : Supporting safe access to key neighborhood destinations for people walking, biking, and rolling

: Supporting safe access to key neighborhood destinations for people walking, biking, and rolling Human-Scale Design : Development that features pedestrian-oriented urban design and honors Proctor’s historic character

: Development that features pedestrian-oriented urban design and honors Proctor’s historic character Community Space : Community space for gathering indoors and outdoors, including enhancing access to existing spaces and parks

: Community space for gathering indoors and outdoors, including enhancing access to existing spaces and parks Sustainability and Climate Adaptation : Reducing climate impacts through environmentally sustainable practices and development, and preserving the urban tree canopy

: Reducing climate impacts through environmentally sustainable practices and development, and preserving the urban tree canopy Commercial and Residential Affordability: Preserving and constructing housing that is attainable for diverse incomes and needs, and affordable commercial space for small and diverse businesses

The plan’s creation involved over 1,800 community engagements through various channels, including public events, online surveys, interactive mapping tools, and multilingual outreach efforts. This collaborative approach ensured the plan reflects the community’s unique needs and aspirations.

During the planning process, 700 community members voted to fund their top priorities, which include a tree replacement project for the Proctor business district and a summer “open streets” event series. Planning for both of these projects is underway, in collaboration with local residents and organizations.

The plan aligns with the City’s 2025 Strategic Priorities and the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, focusing on improving livability, enhancing civic engagement, promoting equity and accessibility, and supporting economic vibrancy.

With the adoption of the plan, staff will continue to work with the community over the next two to three years to identify resources and implement the recommended goals and actions. Residents can track progress towards the plan goals at cityoftacoma.org/ProctorNP.