Part 5, Last season in the sun – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

In the previous chapter it was noted that my son lost his Junior year of High School Baseball, but his New Level Team was very active that Summer. However, that was not the only team Ethan played on. Ethan played for Lakes High School in a summer development League. This allowed Senior players such as Ethan to work with players that needed refinement. This is similar to the of the goals of Lakewood Baseball Club. He was reunited with several of his former LBC Bomber teammates. That Fall, a fall league once again reunited several LBC Bombers and other former LBC players on an Angels team run under All Things Baseball. In October, Ethan started his 4th year with New Level.

The disappointment of the loss of the previous season was still fresh. To know that not everything that could have been done… and wasn’t, strengthened doubts in local Sports Leadership. At this time, I filed a motion with the WIAA to have my son be declared eligible to play for Lakes High School his Senior year. There still was concern that Clover Park could not field a viable team. Pleading that Ethan had already lost 2 years of High School Baseball and that Lakes and CP are in separate leagues, there would not be a conflict. This fell on deaf ears at both Clover Park and the WIAA. If Ethan wanted to play High School ball, it would have to be at Clover Park.

So, when the Elite Baseball Season took it’s break, Ethan stepped onto the field at Clover Park High School, one of only 3 Seniors. Luckily this year had a few freshmen that had Baseball experience through Lakewood Baseball Club. This again is why I am a proponent for accessible and affordable community Baseball.

Former LBC members (L-R) Jacob Barr, Ethan Nimmo and Derek Doss also were representing Harrison Prep.

The mantle of leadership fits easily on my son’s shoulders. He often led the practice warmups and pre-game drills. He assisted in the growth of those needing to work on skills and always did this in an uplifting demeanor. Ethan also led by working hard and led by example, pitching a total of 30 innings, which was 39% of the total innings pitched by Clover Park. This included 2 complete 7 inning games and 1 complete 5 inning game on Senior Night. The post season was once again out of the Warriors’ reach.

In post season recognition, Ethan received honorable mention for the 2A division. We were very proud of his recognition, but it was bittersweet. We later learned that Ethan’s Coach did not bring Ethan up initially, it was several coaches from other teams that brought up his name. After the high school season ended, the New Level season kicked into high gear. A good season of local tournaments as well as travel, culminating in a tournament in South Caroline. After playing there, no one complains about the weather in the Northwest.

And just like that, youth baseball was done. While there were opportunities to go further, no real offers were presented. Several of Ethan’s elite level friends committed to Community College Baseball, including several of Ethan’s Bomber teammates from Lakewood Baseball Club.

However, Ethan is not done with Baseball. After being sought out to assist in coaching some local youth teams, Ethan was offered to Coach for an elite team group, Tacoma Baseball Club. My son is also going to be an assistant coach with a local high school. Known for his Baseball knowledge, Ethan was asked to co-host a local podcast (now also streaming on YouTube) The Sodo Mojo Podcast. This 19-year-old often amazes adults twice his age. Ethan’s parents, myself and Becky, are also amazed and proud of his accomplishments… all starting with t-ball at age 5.