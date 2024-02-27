First Financial Northwest Bank Provides Remote Financial Literacy Learning Resources to Local Schools – The Suburban Times

First Financial Northwest Bank is bringing financial literacy education to over 880 students in several Washington counties. Students at three local schools (Clover Park High School, Mt. Tahoma High School, and Heritage School) have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because First Financial Northwest Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and First Financial Northwest Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”

Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at ffnwb.teachbanzai.com.

First Financial Northwest Bank is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. Beyond the Banzai library, First Financial Northwest Bank also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.

Banzai resources are used by over 120,000 teachers across the U.S. The courses align with Washington’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital financial literacy skills.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit ffnwb.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org

For more information about First Financial Northwest Bank visit ffnwb.com