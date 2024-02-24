Lakewood receives application for 390 unit apartment community – The Suburban Times

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed by contacting the Lead Planner assigned to the project or by visiting the online permit portal and searching for the associated application number.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: Lakewood Towne Center Apartments Master Planned Development #10185. Project ID#5447.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project includes the construction of a new 390 unit apartment community with associated site amenities and improvements on 10.37 acres in the Lakewood Towne Center. The existing building (Barnes & Noble) on-site will be demolished but is intended to be relocated within the downtown.

PROJECT LOCATION: 5731 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA (APN#4002240070; 4002240010)

ZONING: Central Business District (CBD)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: January 11, 2024

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: February 7, 2024

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Binding Site Plan, Design Review, SEPA (Planned Action), TMF application, Building permits (to include plumbing and mechanical), Site Development.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : February 20, 2024-March 19, 2024

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on March 19, 2024 .Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the project determination to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) 1.36.

Pursuant to Lakewood Municipal Code Title 18B, Master Planned Development in the CBD is a Type III permit which requires a public hearing before the Hearing Examiner.

Public Hearing Date: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Urbal Architecture, Chad Lorentz; 206-676-5645 (all questions should be directed to City Staff).

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us