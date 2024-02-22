Old Military Road Pavement Preservation Project – The Suburban Times

Town staff are pleased to announce the start of the Old Military Road Pavement Preservation Project. The project includes improvements to Stevens St. & Old Military Road between Lexington St. and the SE Town limits near 109th St. SW.

The project will replace intersection sidewalk ramps and other sidewalk slopes that are not in compliance with current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards. The project also includes the grind/overlay of the existing roadway and restriping of the roadway.

The funding for this project comes from a combination of Federal Highway Administration/WSDOT grant funds awarded to the Town of Steilacoom as part of its 2020 competitive grant program, and local matching funds approved by the Town Council as part of the current biennial budget.

Tucci and Sons Inc. is the contractor selected for construction of the improvements, and Trantech Engineering LLC are the contracted engineers providing inspection and oversight of the project.

The first day of work was February 19, 2024, and we anticipate work will continue through mid-April. The first several weeks will be devoted to sidewalk ramp work, primarily at intersections with adjoining streets.

Delays, detours, and periodic one-way alternating traffic can be expected throughout the project timeline. If possible, it is advised to use alternative routes to the extent feasible. Local access will be maintained, however, through traffic is prohibited.

Drivers are requested to be patient. Please watch for workers on the roadway and please respect the directions of the traffic control personnel. Please avoid the area whenever possible during this timeframe.

If you have specific questions or concerns, please contact the Steilacoom Public Works Department at (253) 581-1912.