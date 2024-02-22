Letter: Befuddled by AG antics – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Deryl McCarty, South Hill.
I am somewhat befuddled by the legal antics of the state’s chief legal officer, the Attorney General, in suing to stop a merger between Kroger and Albertson’s grocery stores.
First, because a lawsuit takes time and resources (read: our tax money) away from defending us against the real clear and present danger in Washington: the fast-rising murder (up 96%), rape, car theft, gang retail theft (highest in the nation), and fentanyl and other hard drug dealing crime and death rates. The Attorney General should be doing his job: enforcing and toughening Washington’s criminal laws.
Second, because suing to stop the Kroger-Albertson’s merger is specifically not his job. By the Constitution the job of regulating interstate commerce – Kroger and Albertson’s are both in every state of the union – is a Congressional responsibility that they execute, in this case, through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC is currently reviewing the merger with a decision due in the next few months. Thus, the FTC is doing its job, so that the Attorney General can do his job: enforcing and toughening Washington’s criminal laws.
Third, the lawsuit is advancing an economic argument that the Kroger-Albertson’s merger is anti-competitive hence will raise food prices. It is a difficult argument to make since the merger will create a more competitive and larger entity that will directly compete with the big boys of the grocery arena: the wholesale-discount big boxes of Costco, Walmart, and Amazon who are non-unionized and remain 42-44% of the grocery market. The merged, unionized Kroger-Albertson’s, which stays at 13% of the grocery market, closes no stores and lays off no front-line workers but are absolutely convinced they can compete not just with lower buy-in-bigger-bulk prices but very high-quality front of the store service. In essence, the merger ensures competition and higher value/lower prices for customers. Thus Kroger-Albertson’s management and workforce are doing their jobs to make themselves more competitive so that the Attorney General can do his job: enforcing and toughening Washington’s criminal laws.
I am still befuddled. If everyone else is doing their jobs so that the Attorney General can do the enforcing and toughening Washington’s criminal laws job, why hasn’t the crime rate dropped?
