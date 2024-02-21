TEDx Speaker and Former United Nations Leader Joins YWCA Pierce County as New CEO – The Suburban Times

Submitted by YWCA Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – The YWCA Pierce County is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lindiwe Chaza-Jangira as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Lindiwe will be joining the YWCA from the South Tulsa Community House in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was Executive Director for four years. Chaza-Jangira brings a wealth of experience in sustainable development, global health, and community-based social welfare to her new role, with a proven track record of success in leadership, strategic planning, and program development.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Lindiwe to the YWCA Pierce County family,” said Fund Development Manager, Jesse Bohlin. “Her extensive experience, passion for social justice, and commitment to empowering women and girls make her the ideal leader to guide our organization into the future.”

Chaza-Jangira possesses a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by survivors of traumatic and stigmatized issues. She has a clear vision for actively engaging the community in being part of the YWCA’s mission to transform the lives of domestic violence survivors through safety, healing, and empowerment.

A Passion for Service and a Commitment to Community

Chaza-Jangira has a long and distinguished career in international development and social justice. She has held leadership positions with a number of organizations, including the United Nations, UNICEF, and was a delegate on the Board of the Global Funds for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

In her previous role as Director South Tulsa Community House ’s Department of Social Services, she developed a comprehensive strategic plan that addressed the critical needs of low-income families and individuals.

Chaza-Jangira is a recognized expert in her field and has spoken on a variety of issues related to gender equality, social justice, and global health. She is a TEDx Talk speaker and is affiliated with several universities, including the University of Tulsa, Oral Roberts University, and the University of Oklahoma.

Leading the Way with Collective Impact and Compassion

As CEO of the YWCA Pierce County, Chaza-Jangira plans to focus on the following key priorities:

Strengthening community engagement and collaboration by building strong relationships with community partners to ensure that the YWCA’s programs and services are meeting the needs of the people they serve.

Bringing a data-informed approach to increase the effectiveness of their service and program offerings.

Continue the YWCA’s legacy of empowering survivors of domestic violence through expansive and accessible programs and services.

“We need to use data to tell a story about what we are doing,” Lindiwe emphasizes. “This way, we can demonstrate the impact of our programs, not just internally, but to the entire community. It’s crucial to measure the success of our initiatives, from training’s effectiveness in improving positive outcomes for survivors to how we can empower community members to recognize and respond to situations of abuse.”

The YWCA Pierce County is confident that Lindiwe Chaza-Jangira will be a transformative leader for the organization. Her experience, passion, and commitment to social justice make her the perfect person to lead the YWCA Pierce County into a new era of growth and impact.

“I’m here to serve,” Lindiwe states. “We will continue offering support with respect and understanding, regardless of gender identity, age, or background. Every story matters.”

Meet Lindiwe at the YWCA’s Upcoming Gala

The community will have the opportunity to meet the electrifying new CEO at the YWCA’s upcoming Glam Gala in May this year! This year’s event promises an inspiring evening centered around stories of change and growth, marking a new chapter for the organization. Don’t miss your chance to connect with Lindiwe, support crucial programs, and be part of our exciting journey forward.

Early bird tickets are going on sale on March 4! You can find details and register for the event here: https://www.ywcapiercecounty.org/glam-that-gives

About the YWCA Pierce County

Established in Tacoma in 1906, the YWCA Pierce County is a leading non-profit organization that provides essential services and programs to survivors of intimate partner abuse in Pierce County, Washington. After opening Washington State’s first emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence in 1976, YWCA became a forerunner in the domestic violence service provision field.

Since then, they have continued providing crucial shelter, services and programs to survivors of domestic violence and their children. An inclusive space, all survivors are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, or sexual orientation.