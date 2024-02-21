Letter: Violated Privacy – The Suburban Times

Have you ever had people enter your home on their own invitation? I’m not talking burglars. I’m talking about people who are “legally” entering your homes, walking around your private zones, such as your bedrooms, and basically see pretty much everything you own. Are you renting in the City of Lakewood, Washington? Then, it’s most likely that within the next five years this will happen to you, as well.

Why?

Because of a Rental Housing Safety Program that, since 2018, has been targeting “substandard housing conditions […] responsible for numerous health problems, particularly for young children, seniors, and people who already suffer from chronic illness.” You bet, I wouldn’t have ever assumed that my husband and I qualify for such a definition! Yet, we have been subject to this program only last week.

All rental homes in Lakewood have been put into the great lottery, willy-nilly, by the way. Ours was picked randomly by the City of Lakewood. Obviously, nobody looked into where the home is located or who has been renting it and for how long. These facts alone should have given the City of Lakewood a clue that there exists a great relationship between landlord and tenant, in which issues are openly discussed, solved timely, and no outside “help” from any authorities is necessary.

The American Constitution’s Fourth Amendment guarantees that “one’s home is one’s castle”. It says, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized”. Yet, the City of Lakewood created a rule that brushes the amendment aside and follows through with its own ideas.

My husband and I are law-abiding citizens; a direct search of our home would only have been possible with a warrant on a probable cause. But the City of Lakewood found a way around this. In instrumentalizing the landlords (and throwing in the good with the bad and the ugly), a home inspection has become an indirect search. No home inspection by the city with the landlord as a legal side-kick, no renewal of the landlord’s license. Which would, therefore, entail the loss of the tenant’s home, too. Now, which tenant (or landlord) wouldn’t play along with the inspection?! Clever, isn’t it?!

Of course, the program is sold to us citizens as taking care of the tenants’ well-being. No matter whether the tenants are intellectually fully capable of communicating with their landlord. What’s NOT taken into account by the people enforcing the program is that with every repair, necessary or unnecessary, rents go up. Which, in the more vulnerable tenant cases, might lead to that people can’t even afford their rents anymore. Did the City of Lakewood ever consider this? Wow, winner, winner …

If you are a home owner, you might ask what was the big deal. Will anybody from the city come to inspect YOUR home? I’m curious. Because it looks like everybody in Lakewood who doesn’t currently own a home for whatever fair reasons is a second-class citizen, fair game. One who can be checked on by the City of Lakewood. Maybe, the creators of this program ought to ponder how THEY would feel if utter strangers walked through their homes, looking even into cabinets. If these utter strangers were wandering into their very private bedrooms and bathrooms. I tell you what it feels like: like an unreasonable, therefore unconstitutional home invasion, a strip-tease enforced by the city, documented for the archives. Press the repeat button in five years’ time.

It doesn’t matter that the inspector tells you they “don’t intend to interfere with the landlord-tenant-relationship”. I have long found that whoever tells you that they “don’t intend” something usually just go about whatever they had in mind anyhow. It doesn’t matter that they “do this all the time” – repetition is no recommendation.

For some people infringements of their private rights might “not feel so bad”. But little by little, we are getting censored, controlled, checked where it concerns our private lives. The number we feel or think about it, the less we are aware that our rights are being taken, our freedom is being curbed, somebody else is taking over control. There are surely other, constitutional solutions to see to the well-being of Lakewood’s tenant citizens. Ways that don’t turn us into projects and objects but that respectfully include us in decisions that concern our privacy and our homes.