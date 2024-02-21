Legislative Update: Co-response services, other legislative successes – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Dan Bronoske, 28th Legislative District announcement.

Tuesday (February 13), we wrapped up the first dedicated block of floor debate this session. Referred to as the House of Origin cutoff, this milepost means that most bills need to have passed out of their house of origin to still be viable. I was successful in sending seven bills to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1919 – Modifies the process for allowing private moorage facilities to sell abandoned vessels.

House Bill 2061 – Unanimous bill to close a loophole that allows certain healthcare workers to be subject to mandatory overtime.

House Bill 1927 – Modifies the compensation process for employees on temporary total disability due to work-related injury.

House Bill 2091 – Establishes a Washington State Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

House Bill 1608 – Expands access to anaphylaxis medication in schools.

House Bill 1726 – Modifies the reimbursement and administration structure for fire service-related training programs.

Training for Crisis Co-Responders

I have one more important piece of legislation that has been sent to the Senate for Consideration. House Bill 2245 establishes a training program for co-responders at the University of Washington School of Social Work.

Co-responders are the behavioral health professionals who join first responders in reacting to crises. They can assist in response to suicide, substance use, or other behavioral health-related crises. They help in de-escalating situations and can reduce injury and officer use of force.

In Washington, there isn’t a standardized credential or training program for these professionals. They have training in behavioral and mental health generally, but much of what they learn about crisis response is attained on the job. Though we can’t replace real-world experience, our state can better prepare these professionals. That is why House Bill 2245 tasks the University of Washington with creating a training program and exploring the establishment of a co-responder credential.

Co-responders can help us reduce harm and save lives. We need to make sure they are receiving effective, best-practices training so they can do their jobs as effectively as possible.