Tacoma Charter Review Extended Public Comment Meeting – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Donna Thompson.

The Tacoma Charter is reviewed and potentially amended just once every ten years. The 2024 Charter Review Committee members will be taking extended public comment starting at 6 pm at the February 26, 2024 meeting in Council chambers in the Municipal Building, 747 Market St., Tacoma.

You can come in person or observe and participate by Zoom. Zoom Link: bit.ly/COT-Charter-Review-Zoom-Link-2-26-24 Call: 253.215.8782 | Webinar ID: 937 7772 3122 | Passcode: 267127

Topics being considered by the Committee include making Council Members full-time and authorizing them to hire their own direct-report staff, adding a section on police accountability/civilian oversight, changing the form of government to Mayor/Council from Council/Manager, making adjustments to TPU structure, and updating/eliminating outdated/discriminatory language.

You can also submit written public comment to this email address: charter@cityoftacoma.org.

For more information about the Charter Review Committee work and the upcoming February 26, 2024 meeting, check out this flyer (PDF) with FAQs and these City webpages: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=42091 https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=45912

The issues being discussed impact all Tacomans. Please use your voice at the February 26 meeting and spread the word!