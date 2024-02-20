FREE Trees – 10,000 Trees for the Pierce County Community – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sally Larson of the Tahoma Audubon Society & the Chambers Bay Women’s Club.

Join together with Tahoma Audubon to give nature its best hope. Tahoma Audubon is offering free bare root native trees to the Pierce County community. Native trees are important for better health, water conservation, soil enrichment and provides a home, food and shelter for all native wildlife.

Please go to https://www.tahomaaudubon.org/10k-trees for information about the trees offered with an order form.

A video with instructions for planting the trees is on the same site. You can pick up your trees at Adrianna Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W, University Place, between 9 AM and 5 PM March 13-16. Written planting instructions will be included with the trees. All you need to plant the tree are a shovel, some mulch and water. Please help improve Tacoma’s tree canopy and native habitat.