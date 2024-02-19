 Senate passes Nobles bill to provide youth in foster care with financial literacy skills, support – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Senate passes Nobles bill to provide youth in foster care with financial literacy skills, support

· · Leave a Comment ·

A bill to provide youth in foster care with financial literacy skills and support passed the Senate Monday. 

Senate Bill 5591, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), directs the Department of Children, Youth, and Families to develop a program to provide youth in care, ages 14 and up, with the ability to establish a private, self-controlled account with a financial institution prior to exiting the system. The agency would deposit at least $25 into that account, per month. 

“Improving the foster care system requires equipping our youth with the skills they need to thrive independently, especially financially,” Nobles said. “By providing opportunities for financial literacy education and access to banking, we’re offering them a pathway to secure their future and face the challenges of transitioning out of the system with confidence.” 

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *