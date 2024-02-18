Pierce County: A True Mental Health Failure – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

On February 12, 2024, Carelon released an email which notified community providers that Recovery Innovations will close two crisis stabilization facilities, one in Fife and one in Parkland/Spanaway.

The Fife facility has been open for many years providing both crisis stabilization and Evaluation and Treatment (E&T) services. The 12 beds for E&T services will remain open, for the time being. The Crisis Recovery Center (CRC), in Parkland/Spanaway, will be closing after a mere 36 month in operation. The CRC was heavily financially back by Pierce County and the picture shows the ribbon cutting in March of 2021, when the brand new structure opened.

Attendees included the County Executive, Council Members, the Sheriff, the Central Pierce Fire Chief and Recovery Innovation executives. This facility opened shortly after the County Council passed a 1/10 of 1% behavioral health tax which was to raise 30 million dollars in funding for such programs. While the Carelon email indicated they hope to find a new provider for the CRC it also noted as of March 18 to expect a disruption in services.

These are not the only facilities that have been lost in Pierce County, another crisis recovery center was closed shortly after MultiCare entered into an agreement with Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare.

These closures, in addition to the previous loss of community mental health beds at Western State Hospital, will have a great negative impact on our community.

At a time when we constantly hear there is a “mental health crisis” it seems poor management, at every possible political and community provider level, will leave Pierce County in a true crisis when it comes to mental health services.

Jay Inslee promotes a plan to have mental health clients in small community based programs, which now have all but failed and closed in Pierce County. Government leaders promoted additional taxes to improve mental health services and now Pierce County residents must be questioning what are we getting for our 1/10 of 1%.