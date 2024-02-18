 Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2024 State of the City Address at Silas High School on March 28 – The Suburban Times

Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2024 State of the City Address at Silas High School on March 28

The theme of Mayor Victoria Woodards’ 2024 State of the City Address is Collectively Weaving Our Community Tapestry. She will focus on the City’s ongoing work to support the community’s priorities and highlight key initiatives going forward in support of shared efforts to create a more livable Tacoma.

There is no cost to attend the 2024 State of the City Address at Silas High School (1202 N. Orchard St. in Tacoma) on March 28, at 6:30 PM. Auditorium doors open at 6 PM. Community members who would like to attend in person can visit cityoftacoma.org/stateofthecity for additional information and to register.

The 2024 State of the City can also be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, and on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.

