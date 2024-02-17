 Letter: When You Can No Longer See, Remember What Was Said – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: When You Can No Longer See, Remember What Was Said

· · Leave a Comment ·

Down feathers swirled and billowed in the rear view mirror, an instant summer snow storm behind our green Volkswagen bug.

We were setting off on our honeymoon a half-century ago, going camping in the far northern wilderness reaches of Canada.

The trunk had come open and our pillows flew out on either side, and there on the highway behind us they were promptly demolished by the cars that followed.

And the feathers flew.

With no time but for a brief glance at the rather – in literal hindsight – comical scene behind us, I peered through the opening between trunk and dash and found my way to safety at the side of the highway.

As fast as we could then drive – legally – so our love and life together would somehow approach the finish – too quickly, incomprehensibly – on this very day, the eve of Valentine’s Day, one year ago.

When we should have been planning an evening of flowers and dinner and romance, we were instead in the Oncologists office where we were told our journey had come to an end.

And the tears flowed.

And now, as I type this, I’m having trouble seeing the page before me.

And I remember.

I remember what we said to one another that day in the church before setting out on our life together.

“To love and to cherish until….”

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *