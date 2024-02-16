Part 4, Covid and disappointment – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Going into his Senior year of High School (Harrison Prep Class of 2022), my son Ethan was already a Baseball Veteran of 12 years.

The end of the previous season was July, and in October Baseball Training started with August & September off. It is very important for youth athletes to take a break once in a while. In October the break ended with Baseball training sessions beginning, at least 2 times a week supplemented with Sunday night infield camps.

Come the end of February, training was suspended at New Level so the High School age players could play for their High Schools. As a sophomore, Ethan was one of the most advanced players Clover Park was fielding. I was very proud that he was being honored with being named co-captain of the team as a sophomore. The mandatory 10 days were at an end and the season to start, then along came Covid. Schools moved to living rooms and team sports stopped. Just like that, a season was gone, 2020.

The Elite level of Baseball fared no better. While practices continued with safety measures, all the major tournaments were shut down. The hope of everything opening up didn’t come to fruition. While outdoor practices were still a possibility, games were out. $4000.00 for training for a total of 4 games.

The following year brought some hope. After just short of year, youth re-entered classrooms and shortened sport seasons were planned. I have mentioned that my son was well acquainted with the Baseball community at large, he was researching as to who may come out for the team at Clover Park. He even went so far as to making signs to post at Harrison Prep to find potential players. Being concerned that there was an insufficient number of players interested, we contacted the Athletic Director at Clover Park and expressed our concern. We were reassured that students from other sports were committing to play Baseball. We were not as optimistic.

The W.I.A.A. has a little known or used rule that allows schools to merge programs in order to field teams. We brought that up as a potential option to allow what few players Clover Park may have to merge with Lakes. This was rejected, once again hearing that players will become available. After the mandatory 10 days of practice, the 1st game was scheduled. 9 players were able to suit for up for Clover Park. At least 5 of those players had little to no Baseball experience. The first game was scheduled against Steilacoom High School, a Baseball powerhouse. Not only was this a beating, but literally put some players at risk. A day or so after this game, parents and players were notified by the Clover Park Athletic Director that the season could not continue.

Every warning we had brought up now came true, and it was now too late for the merge rule. Lakes had their team, but not Clover Park. How about the for equity. My son lost 2 years of High School Baseball.

Luckily, his New Level team provided a season of Baseball. Tournaments took up the summer weekends, including a great team trip to a major tournament in Nampa Idaho. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to this level of competition.

Coming soon Part 5, redemption