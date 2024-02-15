Hidden Heroes Week 2: Philanthropy & Business Ownership – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Clover Park School District, is highlighting the “Hidden Heroes” of our community. Each week we are featuring Black or African American professionals in the community who are making a difference.

Week two focuses on local leaders in the nonprofit sector and local business ownership.\

Kimi Ginn, CEO Vibrant Schools

Kimi Ginn is the CEO of Vibrant School of Puget Sound. Ginn is a pillar in the South Sound community and an advocate for students, families, and educators. She serves on the board of the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) and is a community partner for the Clover Park School District and Tacoma Public Schools. She has committed her life to education, advocacy, community development, and justice. Through her work as CEO of Vibrant School of Puget Sound, Ginn hopes to see school and community partnerships that close opportunity gaps, ensuring success for all students in the South Sound.

Antonio McLemore, Small Business Owner

Antonio McLemore is a local small business owner, real estate investor and community leader. McLemore is a hands-on, self-starter, international public speaker, and advocate towards creating positive change in the local community. He believes mentorship is the best vehicle to introduce young people to ideas greater than their own realities or circumstances. As a result, he is passionate about sharing his lived experiences to impact and empower the masses.

Bridgette Johnson, Nonprofit founder

Bridgette Johnson founded Believing In Myself Again (BIMA) Services in 2017 in response to the rising rates of homelessness in the Pierce County area. Johnson’s nonprofit provides community outreach, resources, and a safe haven to individuals and families who have lost their voice. With the support of BIMA Services, families are provided the resources to be heard, housed, educated, assured, restored and determined. Johnson’s experience with homelessness nearly two decades ago, combined with her accreditation as a licensed Substance Abuse Counselor and social worker, became a guiding light to start BIMA alongside her husband, Marvin. Her front row seat to sudden upheaval and loss provided Johnson with the skills, insight, and heart-space to be a beacon of hope to others in need.

The post Hidden Heroes Week 2: Philanthropy & Business Ownership appeared first on City of Lakewood.