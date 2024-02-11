Lakewood Rotary Provides Toilets for Nepal Village – The Suburban Times

Apghat Village is located in the Kavre District of Nepal. The majority of the villagers belong to the fisherman caste, an Indigenous and low-income group, who spend their lives fishing in the local Sunkoshi and Indravati rivers. Now the number of fish in the rivers has declined to such an extent that they are now reverting to pig farming and other agriculture forms. Many now travel to other villages, through a dense forest, to find work. There are 47 houses in the village with a population of about 267. The literacy rate of this village is 42.26% according to data from the local government. The employment rate is 39.52%. There is only one school which teaches up to Class 4.

The 2015 major earthquake in Nepal severely damaged the existing toilets in this village. Since most of the homes were also damaged their first priority was house reconstruction with no funds to repair the toilets. Open defecation has led to an increase in illness and disease in the village.

The Rotary Club of Dhulikhel and the Local Government partnered with the Rotary Club of Lakewood to construct and build new toilets and septic systems to provide adequate sanitation for the village. These toilets are equipped with proper ventilation, water supply and waste management systems to ensure hygiene and cleanliness.

The project also included community engagement and educations programs to promote proper toilet usage and maintenance. By providing access to clean and safe toilets, the project aims to improve public health, reduce the spread of diseases and enhance the overall well-being of the community.

The strong partnership between the Rotary Club of Lakewood and the Rotary Club of Dhulikhel, as well as, the local authorities and the community, this toilet project is one step closer to bringing a sustainable and long-term solution for improved sanitation in underserved areas of the world.