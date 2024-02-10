 City Receives Award of Excellence in Financial Reporting – The Suburban Times

City Receives Award of Excellence in Financial Reporting

For the 26th straight year, the City of University Place has earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Award of Excellence for meeting high standards in financial reporting, transparency, and accountability for its 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Criteria include demonstrating a clear understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), providing comprehensive financial information, and maintaining effective communication.

“Preparing the ACFR is a team effort,” said Leslie Blaisdell, the City’s Finance Director and Risk Manager. “I want to extend my appreciation to City staff from all departments who assist in its preparation, especially Finance Operations Manager Grace Oh and Finance Analyst Jennifer Robinson. They are unsung heroes whose hard work and dedication every day are reflected in this award.”

