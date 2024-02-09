Letter: Supporting Student & School Succes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lisa Boyd.

Dear Community Members,

As a recently retired principal from local school districts, I am honored to periodically step in as a short-term substitute principal in K-12 schools of all levels. Through these experiences, I’m reminded of the increasing importance of collaborative capacity building that comes from community and family support. The success of our schools and students depends on our combined efforts.

I stand on the shoulders of many educators who have shaped my life. This includes my mother, who devoted over forty years to education. Her contributions positively impacted thousands of lives, and she leaves behind a legacy, with one of the schools in the area being named in her honor. She, along with many other educators whom I’ve learned from over the years, undoubtedly played a major role in any success I achieved during my career.

Reflecting on my journey, I recall teachers who not only nurtured my academic growth but also supported my emotional well-being. Conversely, there were a few who hindered my confidence, prompting me to question my self-worth. Amidst these experiences, one truth remains evident: positive educators and other caring adults wield immense influence over our students who will be our future adults making positive contributions to our communities.

As members of our community, I urge you to consider how you can support educators and schools within our midst. Whether through mentoring, volunteering, or backing initiatives aimed at bolstering our educational institutions and students, your involvement is paramount. Their future hinges on the presence of positive role models who are willing to champion and uplift their endeavors. By engaging with teachers and understanding their needs, we can collectively foster an environment conducive to growth and learning.

I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge a teacher who profoundly impacted my life: Mrs. Olsen, whom I met at Mann Jr. High and Lakes High Schools. Her genuine care and unwavering dedication left an indelible mark on me and hundreds of other students. Through her compassionate and firm guidance, she instilled within us a sense of responsibility, confidence, and respect.

In every school I visit, I encounter teachers like Mrs. Olsen who epitomize dedication and excellence. It falls upon us, as members of the community, parents, and volunteers, to rally behind their efforts. Let us unite with tangible efforts to support our schools, our students, and local programs that inspire our youth to flourish. There is no greater reward than witnessing the transformative power of education unfold before our eyes.

With gratitude and warm regards,

Lisa Boyd – Proud Educator and Student Advocate for Student Success!