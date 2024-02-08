 Letter: CPSD…? – The Suburban Times

Letter: CPSD…?

Submitted by KM Hills.

The other day on Facebook I read the following..

“Smart men don’t tell you how smart they are.
Rich men don’t tell you how rich they are.
Tough men don’t tell you how tough they are.
Honest men don’t tell you how honest they are.
Con men do.”

Since 2016 I have never seen the word narcissists (thinking very highly of oneself, needing admiration) in so many publications.

Is it just me, or is there one School District, in the South Sound, that publishes more “look at how good we are doing” articles than any of the others?

Just something to ponder over the next week.

