Submitted by Jim Pelander.

The Merle Hagbo Memorial Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Clover Park High School with a reception at 11:00 am in the CP Commons followed by the dedication ceremony at 12:00 noon naming the Clover Park baseball field the “MERLE HAGBO MEMORIAL FIELD.”

Coach Hagbo was a legend in the Clover Park District as a teacher and coach to thousands of Clover Park students and athletes as well as a respected neighbor and citizen of Lakewood.