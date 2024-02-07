 Letter: How to build student success – The Suburban Times

Letter: How to build student success

Submitted by Marty Lobdell, Professor Emeritus, Pierce College.

After forty years teaching psychology at Pierce College, I became a part time instructor for the Clover Park School District. When I was at the college, I did a quarterly presentation on study skills. The college recorded one of my “Study Less, Study Smart” presentations and posted it to YouTube. It now has over 23 million views. After I retired, I published a small book on Amazon.com with several additional study skills topics I couldn’t cover on the video. I believe that most parents try their best to help their children be successful in school, unfortunately many don’t have knowledge of the most effective tools to build student success. I know that 23 million views speak to the effectiveness of my “Study Less, Study Smart” presentation and book. Please take time to view the video or my book.

