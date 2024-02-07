Class Offerings at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens Who Are Lonely – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Lakewood YMCA.

A recent US Surgeon General’s report says that one out of every two Americans are lonely. Research also shows that weakening of our muscles accelerates after age 60, especially if you are not exercising. With that in mind, the Lakewood YMCA has come up with a number of classes for people to attend and find likeminded seniors who gather together to share laughs and become healthy. The Y’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.



Moving also improves every aspect of health: boosting sleep, strength, and mental well-being while slashing the risk of chronic conditions and premature death.



The chair class involves sitting on a chair and utilizing a ball, straps and weights. It is held from 11 am to 11:45 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in room 1. Typical exercises are toe taps, seated tummy twist, knee extensions calf raises and leg extensions plus squeezing a ball and lifting weights of different sizes to match your ability. In addition, we spend 10 minutes walking inside the Y.



We all know that as we age, exercise become increasingly difficult due to disabilities, balance and limited mobility. No matter the limitations however, chair exercises are a great option to help you live your healthiest life at any age. Combined with the right exercises, your chair becomes one of the best pieces of exercise equipment for seniors to work their arms, legs and core

This is also a therapy class for many who attend, in the sense that we laugh, share helpful medical information and in general have a good time. For more information contact Adult Group Exercise Ambassador Eric Warn at ewarn6234@aol.com. If you are not a YMCA member, consider joining for a modest fee. If the monthly payment is an issue, contact Mr. Warn and he will refer you to the person who can find a price that fits your budget. The Y will soon become your second home as it has for many members who are in life for the long haul.