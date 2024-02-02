A Lakewood Baseball Story-The LBC years – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Going into his Senior year of High School (Harrison Prep Class of 2022), my son Ethan was already a Baseball Veteran of 12 years.

With the demise of Baseball in Lakewood Parks & Recreation, my son Ethan still wanted to play Baseball, so we reached out to Lakewood Baseball Club. Six of our Blue Bombers merged with a pre-existing LBC team, coincidentally called the LBC Bombers, and we were able to continue our kids’ growth.

This would be our second year of “Coach Pitch.” Kids of this age immediately become friends. However, many of these kids are still good friends 11 years later. Unknowingly to me, the adults also became good friends supporting each other’s kids to this day. In fact, last weekend, we gathered to celebrate one of those “kids” getting married and leaving for the military.

The LBC Bombers stayed together as a team for 7 years Coached by Jeff Scarlett, my son Ethan sharing six of those. Each year there was some turnover, as kids grow and are faced with an ever-increasing demand for their time. Some chose other sports with the same season. Some outgrew baseball, as well as a few moves (we are a military City). Each year, a few fresh faces joined the Bomber family.

Somewhere during this time, I answered the call to volunteer beyond the team. The Board needed help and several LBC Bomber parents took on Board roles to make sure Lakewood Baseball Club continued to be successful.

These years, we played in several age divisions within Lakewood Baseball Club (a P.O.N.Y. organization). Moving on from Pinto (Coach Pitch 8u), Mustang (10u), Bronco (12u) and Pony (14u). Some years were good, other years were great. However, we did not measure the season by wins & losses, but by the personal growth of the kids. At 9, my son did not want to pitch, at the end of the season, he wanted to pitch anytime he could. In the 6 years with the LBC Bombers, he threw several complete games.

While playing for the Bombers, several of the players would be selected as “All-Stars” and play on mixed teams against other organizations.

At this time, several of the kids simply were not satisfied with spring season. Joining DuPont Patriot Baseball, a fall ball team was fielded playing in South Sound P.O.N.Y.’s fall league. My son became hooked on improving his game, and wanted to be signed up for every Baseball Clinic, held during the summer and winter. I became a Baseball camp follower.

In 2018, the LBC Bombers expanded beyond just League play, and entered several tournaments. This was seen as a great learning opportunity and became a great bonding adventure.

Sadly, at the end of the season, the LBC Bombers would disband. Several of the kids were entering High School with its own set of time demands. Several were also seeking to elevate their game by entering the world of Elite (often called travel ball) Baseball. The next chapter of my son’s Baseball life was about to open.

Stay tuned for Part 3, The New Level and Clover Park Years.