Pierce College Athletics holds fifth Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring student atheletes and staff – The Suburban Times

The Pierce College Athletics Hall of Fame welcomed its 5th class of inductees on Jan. 20th with a ceremony celebrating alumni and staff, and, for the first time, retired the uniform numbers of two Raider alumni – No. 42, Anthony “Tony” Adams and no. 1, Michaela Hougland.

The uniform numbers of Hougland and Adams – two alumni whose lives were tragically cut short – will hang in the gymnasium at the Health Education Center at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom.

“It is our hope that future generations of Raider athletes will be motivated and inspired by their stories,” said Director of Athletics Duncan Stevenson. “Their memories will serve as a guiding light and will set a high standard for future student-athletes to strive for excellence.”

In its first ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierce College Athletics celebrated the accomplishments of former student-athletes including Kristi Alcorn, Carli Elwin, Kylie Jeffers and Josh Potter.

These alumni were described by former coaches as being some of the best athletes to ever wear the Raider uniform.

Alcorn, a two-sport athlete in volleyball and softball, is one of only two former Raiders to be named an All-Star in both sports. Stevenson said she was a “steadfast competitor” whose desire to win was “infectious.”

Carli Elwin’s former coach, Johnny Bell, said she was “the best student athlete I have coached in my career.” Elwin, a sophomore transfer to the women’s basketball team, holds the Raiders’ single-game scoring record for both women and men’s basketball.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were Josh Potter – the former Raider’s baseball player who in 2012 was awarded the NWAACC tournament MVP – and Mike Nadeau who, as head coach, led the Raider’s Baseball team to its first West Division Title and an NWAACC championship title in 2012. The 2012 NWAACC championship team was also honored during Saturday’s event where players reunited for the first time in more than a decade.

“It’s been 12 years since we were all together – the last time was when we got our championship rings,” said former Raider’s utility player Brian Corliss. “The bond we made is just as strong today.”

The final inductee to the Hall of Fame was former Pierce College campus safety officer Ben Gomes. Gomes, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was lauded for his dedication to Raider athletics. ‘Mr. Ben,’ as he is affectionately known, has been a regular at Raider home games for over 20 years, and was even known to serve as a substitute van driver for away games and tournaments.

“It was an absolute pleasure driving the vans, meeting all of you and working for Pierce College,” Gomes said. “I will treasure those memories forever.”

