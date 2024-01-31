A Lakewood Baseball Story-The early years – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Going into his Senior year of High School (Harrison Prep Class of 2022), my son Ethan was already a Baseball Veteran of 12 years.

The first two years were under Lakewood Parks & Recreation (2010-2011) in what is lovingly called “Tee Ball”. I call it organized chaos. The first year he played with the Huskies and I almost ruined my son. In pre-school, we realized Ethan was left-handed. So, I bought him a mitt for a left hander and was wondering why he was so horrible. Second practice, he picked up a ball during warm up without his mitt and threw it with his right hand. He threw across the entire diamond from third to first, the only one that could at that time. I realized as parents, we can learn from our kids if we allow them to teach us.

On the second year, now with the Cardinals, the Head Coach was given orders mid-season. I, along with another parent, were handed hats and called coach. Would not trade it for anything. We would be happy if the kids would run in the correct direction. There were no outs, and everyone scored. As adults, we did not keep scores. At the end of a game, the kids would always ask if they won. Of course, I would always say yes, as other parents from the other team were simultaneously telling their children the same thing.

Along came the third year. We had moved up to Coach Pitch (machine pitch in our league). Here, a Coach “pitches” to their own team. Kids got 6 swings to put the ball in play. Outs were now being counted as well as score. I was now Manager for my son’s team, the Blue Bombers, while 2 other great Dads came on as Coaches. Gone were the days of jeans and sweats, all the kids now wearing the same colors. We looked like a team. We were still with Lakewood Recreation, but they were only able to field 2 teams. We were invited to play against Lakewood Baseball Club. We were able to play above .500 and looked forward to the next year. Unfortunately, this was the last year (2012) for Baseball in Lakewood Recreation.

Stay tuned for Part 2, The Lakewood Baseball Club Years.