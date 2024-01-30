 Tacoma’s Charter is Under Review – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Charter is Under Review

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

What’s the Charter? Only the single most important document governing our City. Want a full time City Council rather than part time? Would you like our Mayor to have more power? These are the sorts of questions that the Charter determines. It gets reviewed every 10 years and it’s happening now. The Committee, made up of citizens appointed by the City Council, holds public meetings Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Find out who is on the Committee. Learn how to watch their meetings. Add your email to the list to stay informed. Click here for the details.

