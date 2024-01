Jessie Baird (right) is presented the Gordon F. Smith CARE Fellowship award by President Dan Comsia.

Jessie Baird, a relatively new member of the Lakewood First Lions Club, recently received the Gordon F. Smith CARE Fellowship award for her accomplishments both before joining the Lions Club and her participation in many club activities.

Baird had two long careers; one in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a command sergeant major, and a second career as supervisory budget analyst for ICorps G-8 at JBLM. Presenting the award was club President Dan Comsia.