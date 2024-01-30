Letter: He Walked Her Home – The Suburban Times

Yesterday, just over 10 months after having lost my wife of 50 years to cancer, I designed our granite companion grave marker.

Though my name will be engraved there, right below hers, at the moment there is no date after the dash for me.

But there is for her.

Do you know how hard that is?

It’s hard.

Her favorite verse from the Bible will be engraved there too:

“Those of steadfast mind you keep in peace— in peace because they trust in you.” (Isaiah 26:3)

Do you know how beautiful that is?

It’s beautiful.

Because if there is a word that described my wife it is the word “steadfast.”

She was rock-solid steadfast. Unwaveringly steadfast. Her love for God, for me, for her children and grandchildren was granite-like, unmovable, unshakable.

Steadfast. Her great steadfastness gave her great peace in facing her own death.

Not so much me. In that so precious moment, so difficult moment, when I saw that she was leaving, my tears were flowing, my heart was breaking, then – then – peace of mind I suppose I had but my heart not so much.

But this I have.

I walked her home.

Ironically, as I write this, Psalm 23 is the One Year Bible Reading for today.

For over fifty years, God walked her home.

That too will be engraved on our granite companion grave marker:

He walked her home.