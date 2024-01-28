Meet the Chief – The Suburban Times

For those who are interested in getting to know more about U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke, take a few minutes to watch this special video conversation with the Chief. Learn about Burke’s background, his passion for law enforcement and the positions he has held during his career with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. This includes his work on the SWAT team when he was first introduced to U.P. during National Night Out (NNO) festivities.

Hear the Chief outline his goals for public safety in U.P., including additional staffing, property crime prevention and improved traffic safety. Learn about his commitment to community engagement through initiatives such as Coffee with a Cop, NNO and other efforts to identify constituent concerns and how to best address them.

Chief Burke also talks about the best ways to connect with the UPPD and how to get the latest news on public safety in University Place. Watch “Meet the Chief.”