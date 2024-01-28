Clover Park School District is Committed to our Youth – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Moss.

As the Deputy Mayor for the City of Lakewood and President/CEO for the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC), I want to express my appreciation of the Clover Park School District (CPSD).

I recently attended a tour of some of the career pathway programs at Lakes High School and I was very impressed with the presentation by students in the medical field pathway program. Students spoke to us about their high school experience and their plans after graduation. They demonstrated their use of the Anatomage table, where they used electronic imaging to disect a human body.

The instruction and technical support for students preparing for a career in the medical field were impressive. Unfortunately I missed the Boeing Aerospace classroom, but I heard it was equally impressive.

As President/CEO of LMCC, I have worked directly with the school district to collaborate on projects that supported and empowered students voice. This collaboration brought the middle school students together with our local police officers. The LMCC Board met with the students to listen and gain an understanding of how our Lakewood community can best support our youth.

I fully support the CPSD and commend their work to support Lifelong Learning, Collaboration, Leadership and Character in each student. Thank you and keep up the good work!