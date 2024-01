Submitted by CORE.

Learn about Mason Bees at a free lecture by Curran Apple Orchard Mason Beekeeper Rick Mercier at the UP Library on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Many times more effective than honey bees, Blue Orchard Mason Bees are also totally nonaggressive. They are easy to care for and are our very own native Pacific Northwest Native Bee. These are the same bees used to pollinate the Curran Orchard and have proven to substantially increase the crop yield.