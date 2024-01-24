Local Financial Planner Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Million Dollar Roundtable.

LAKEWOOD, WA – Dr. Christopher Kimball CFP, MSFS, CLTC, CMFC of Christopher V Kimball Financial Services has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in the MDRT organization. Kimball’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve his local community.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. Those who qualify have produced a minimum of six times more than the entry qualification amount. This places Kimball among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global financial services industry.

Kimball has been in the financial services business for over 30 years. He first qualified for the Million Dollar Roundtable in 1996 and has been a member every year since. This is his 4th consecutive year qualifying for Top of the Table.

Kimball Graduated from Centralia College, received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington, Master of Financial Services from the America College, and Master of Biblical Studies, Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry from Covenant Bible Seminary, Lakewood WA.

“Top of the Table members are an inspiration to everyone in their industry,” said Gregory B. Gagne, ChFC, MDRT President. “They are disciplined individuals that combine their refined skillset with MDRT resources to their advantage to set themselves and their clients up for success.”

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 80 nations and territories around the world.

About MDRT:

MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org.