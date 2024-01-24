Deputy Involved Shooting in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

At 11:00 am, on Wednesday January 24th, two of our deputies located a stolen vehicle and announced it took off from them and had a flat tire at 96th St E and Steele St E.

Deputies located the vehicle at the 9600 block of 40th Ave SW in Lakewood unoccupied.



Deputies were able to locate the suspects and called out over the radio the suspect had a gun. At 11:05 am the deputies reported “shots fired” over the radio.

No deputies were injured, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) has taken over the investigation of the Deputy Involved Shooting.

