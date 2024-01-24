 Deputy Involved Shooting in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Deputy Involved Shooting in Lakewood

· · Leave a Comment ·

At 11:00 am, on Wednesday January 24th, two of our deputies located a stolen vehicle and announced it took off from them and had a flat tire at 96th St E and Steele St E.

Deputies located the vehicle at the 9600 block of 40th Ave SW in Lakewood unoccupied.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects and called out over the radio the suspect had a gun. At 11:05 am the deputies reported “shots fired” over the radio.

No deputies were injured, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) has taken over the investigation of the Deputy Involved Shooting.

The post Deputy Involved Shooting in Lakewood first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *