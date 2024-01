Successful Native Planting at 5th St Waterway – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Thank you, Alex Chaney, Lucca Andrade, Madison Baker, Jeane Speaks, Tyler Vassar, Theda Braddock, Jennifer Fischer, Helen & Stella Donahue, Mark Turpin, Kristel Grace, Rachel Ohlde, Rick Clark, Ann Genn, and Tom Kurtz for your excellent work planting native plants at the 5th Street Waterway Restoration Project on 20 Jan 2024.

Over 200 native plants were planted, including: Nootka Rose, Salmonberry, Snowberry, Thimbleberry, Pacific Ninebark, Black Twinberry, and Sword Fern.

The project now enters Phase 3, which involves monitoring and occasional work parties to weed out any unwanted or encroaching plants.